Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kush Tourism

Kush Tourism

Cannabis Friendly Painting Class

Product rating:

About this product

Toke ‘n Brush is a cannabis-friendly acrylic painting class. A professional artist will instruct you through an inspiration painting and help you tap into your own creative abilities! All painting supplies including brushes, canvases, easels, and aprons are included. Take home your masterpiece and realize what unwinding your mind can do. (Tour length is 2 hours, you must supply your own cannabis.)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!