About this product
Toke ‘n Brush is a cannabis-friendly acrylic painting class. A professional artist will instruct you through an inspiration painting and help you tap into your own creative abilities! All painting supplies including brushes, canvases, easels, and aprons are included. Take home your masterpiece and realize what unwinding your mind can do. (Tour length is 2 hours, you must supply your own cannabis.)
