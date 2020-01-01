 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kushie Brand

Relaxed Lifestyle Brand

Traditional Hash is made from premium grade kief
Day + Night Doobies (Sativa & Indica Pre-rolls)
Medicated Gummies available in 160MG & 320MG
Mini Krispies available in 3 delicious flavors at 320mg each they pack a punch
About Kushie Brand

Kushie is a relaxed lifestyle brand based out of Los Angeles that focuses on providing premier cannabis consumer goods.

Available in

United States, California