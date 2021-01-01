About this product

Kushley is specifically created to make your personal environment odor free. Your handy four-ounce portable fine mist bottle fits easily in your pocketbook, backpack or other small space so you’re never without Kushley’s organic odor elimination power. Our fine mist spray is great for small applications on airborne odors—in the car, on your clothes, on your hands, in your hair or on your body. Kushley respectfully and gently eliminates tough odors like garlic, fish and cigarette smoke. Use Kushley anywhere that you have odors that need to be addressed quickly and efficiently.



We are so careful about what we put in our bodies, we should also be as careful about what put on our bodies and in our environment.