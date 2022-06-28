About this product
You asked, we delivered! Kushy Punch is now available in individuals gummies, with 10 mouth watering flavors. The same full-spectrum oil you've come to love.
- Watermelon Flavor
- Indica Gummy
- 10 Individual Pieces
- 10MG THC per Gummy
- Full Spectrum Oil
- Fast Acting 15 Minute Formula
- ALL NEW INDIVIDUAL GUMMIES
About this brand
With locally sourced full-spectrum oil and natural ingredients, their wide range of gummies are known for producing a flavorful, lush, full
body high that packs a punch.
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles that provide relief wherever you may need it. KEEP IT KUSHY!