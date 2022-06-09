Safe from harsh chemicals, Potent, Portable, All-Natural, and crafted by professional confectionery chefs, for superb quality and taste. Kushy Punch uses high grade gelatin leaf, natural flavor extracts, and essential oils. All the candy is made with the terpenes inside to give you the depth of experience you’re looking for.



High Dosage THC Best for High-Tolerance users Severe Pain Relief Flavor: Lime