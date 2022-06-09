About this product
Safe from harsh chemicals, Potent, Portable, All-Natural, and crafted by professional confectionery chefs, for superb quality and taste. Kushy Punch uses high grade gelatin leaf, natural flavor extracts, and essential oils. All the candy is made with the terpenes inside to give you the depth of experience you’re looking for.
High Dosage THC Best for High-Tolerance users Severe Pain Relief Flavor: Lime
About this brand
Kushy Punch
Kushy Punch is an iconic cannabis brand available in dispensaries around the country. With locally sourced
full-spectrum oil and natural ingredients, their wide range of gummies are known for producing a flavorful, lush, full
body high that packs a punch.
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles
that provide relief wherever you may need it.
