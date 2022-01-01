About this product
The KushyPunch sugar free version of our top-selling 100mg sativa gummy. The luscious lychee flavor doesn’t lose any sweetness and masks the potent full-spectrum oil, which is rich with cannabinoids, flavonoids, and lipids.
Our new sugar free gummy is perfect for anyone on a low sugar diet, or those with diabetes or heart disease.
Feels like: high performance fuel coursing through a 67’ Mustang
1st cannabis-infused sugar free gummy
100% natural lychee flavor
100mg of full-spectrum oil
2.5 cal per dose & low insulin response
About this brand
Kushy Punch
Kushy Punch is an iconic cannabis brand available in dispensaries around the country. With locally sourced
full-spectrum oil and natural ingredients, their wide range of gummies are known for producing a flavorful, lush, full
body high that packs a punch.
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles
that provide relief wherever you may need it.
