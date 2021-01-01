About this product
Find relief from hormone imbalances with our daytime CBD oil tincture formulated with uplifting ingredients like energizing maca root and stress-relieving vitamin B5 to get you up and running in no time. Our broad-spectrum hemp oil contains 500 mg of CBD and CBG cannabinoids and no THC. Ladykind's Rise Up Tincture is the perfect remedy for women with low energy, whether it's fatigue from menopause or period cramps.
About this brand
Ladykind
Ladykind was started to bring all-encompassing relief to women. From menstruation through menopause, our targeted CBD self-care products aim to give anyone who cycles the tools and information they need to take control of their wellbeing.