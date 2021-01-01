Find relief from hormone imbalances with our daytime CBD oil tincture formulated with uplifting ingredients like energizing maca root and stress-relieving vitamin B5 to get you up and running in no time. Our broad-spectrum hemp oil contains 500 mg of CBD and CBG cannabinoids and no THC. Ladykind's Rise Up Tincture is the perfect remedy for women with low energy, whether it's fatigue from menopause or period cramps.