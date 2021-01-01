About this product
Ladykind's Tough Love Cream is the most powerful CBD topical for period pain. Ladykind's hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD oil cannabinoids are combined with soothing cramp bark and anti-inflammatory turmeric to help calm your period cramps and ease your aches.
Our Hydroxysomes-led, time-released delivery system mimics the material makeup of our own skin—keeping the CBD active and stable as it's released over time.
About this brand
Ladykind
Ladykind was started to bring all-encompassing relief to women. From menstruation through menopause, our targeted CBD self-care products aim to give anyone who cycles the tools and information they need to take control of their wellbeing.