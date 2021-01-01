About this product
Ladykind's Wind Down CBD Tincture is perfect for relaxation and relief. When hot flashes hit or PMS just won’t quit, falling—and staying—asleep is no easy feat. Put racing minds to bed with hemp-derived Broad Spectrum CBD and CBN cannabinoids. Combined with calming valerian root and relaxing melatonin, Wind Down gives you exactly what you need to catch more ZZZZs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ladykind
Ladykind was started to bring all-encompassing relief to women. From menstruation through menopause, our targeted CBD self-care products aim to give anyone who cycles the tools and information they need to take control of their wellbeing.