Gassy and skunky just like her epic parent strain, Deathstar is said to create a powerful buzz. This Sour Diesel cross is a true indica, with the ever-peppery and spicy caryophyllene as its dominant terpene. This strain may be a great choice for when and how you decide to destress and unwind, as caryophyllene has been known to alleviate high anxieties and even manage some users' regular panic attacks. Enjoy 5 pre-rolls per tin package. Each LaHaze pre-roll is made from freshly ground, whole flower, grown by neighbors and friends in Cheboygan. Each pre-roll includes .5 grams of craft cannabis, with 2.5 grams per package.