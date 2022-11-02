About this product
The indica-dominant cannabis strain, Glow, is notorious for its fruity flavor and purple and gold color. With caryophyllene as it's domaninant terpene, Glow has a berry and pine aroma with hints of citrus. Enjoy a full ounce of Cheboygan's finest, small-batch grown cannabis flower in a 1 ounce resealable bag.
About this brand
LaHaze Cannabis
LaHaze is a cannabis cultivation company leading the way in Northern Michigan. Honoring legacy & innovation, LaHaze Cannabis is grown with care by neighbors and friends of the Cheboygan Community.
State License(s)
AU-G-C-000761