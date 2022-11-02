The indica-dominant cannabis strain, Glow, is notorious for its fruity flavor and purple and gold color. With caryophyllene as it's domaninant terpene, Glow has a berry and pine aroma with hints of citrus. Premium, whole-bud flower grown in small batches at LaHaze's Cheboygan grow gets ground and twisted into LaHaze Pre-Rolls. Enjoy an entire gram in each convenient, single-pack 1 gram pre-roll.