Laissez Pousser Cannabis Consultant provides complete solutions for conception/design, development, operations, financing and optimization of all the actors of the medical Cannabis industry ; from the cultivation centers to the distribution (dispensaries) including the transformation of products (concentrate etc.). LaissezPousser.com guaranteed to customers the knowledge from the most reliable sources, the reliability and the support that they need to achieve their objectives and results in the French-speaking countries. So creating one of the best database of process and resources in the industry.