About this product
Celebrate St. Fatty's Day 4.20.20 or any day. This comfortable tee is side-seamed, retail fit unisex sizing and is shoulder taping. Fabrication: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 single 4.2 oz.
About this brand
Lake 'N Bake
Cannabis-themed, lake-inspired apparel & accessories that are custom made to embody the fun lake lifestyle while highlighting the natural healing properties of cannabis and mental wellness remedies of being in and around water