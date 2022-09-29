About this product
Our Cold Pressed CBDA Oil comes from the most holistic extraction process. Cold pressing is unique because it doesn't lose any of the active compounds found in hemp! Other extraction methods require a solvent and heat to separate those compounds and in the process some of the plants nutrients are lost. Remember heat breaks down compounds.
We recommend adding this oil to your daily routine for balance and wellness so you can enjoy the benefits of the whole plant.
We recommend adding this oil to your daily routine for balance and wellness so you can enjoy the benefits of the whole plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lancashire Hemp
Our small hemp farm is located in Lancaster, Pa. From the beginning we wanted to be able to care for each plant individually so we decided to start with a 1,000 square foot greenhouse and a small field plot.
We believe that the best things come naturally from the Earth so we don’t use any pesticides or herbicides on our farm. It is very important for us that as we cultivate our hemp we also take care of the land.
Each plant was watered daily and given the best nutrients possible to ensure that we grew the highest quality hemp around.
Our farm has a rich Lancaster soil that is perfect for growing hemp. Lancaster County is known for it's produce and dairy because of the great land in the area. We are happy to be a part of bringing hemp back to Lancaster.
We believe that the best things come naturally from the Earth so we don’t use any pesticides or herbicides on our farm. It is very important for us that as we cultivate our hemp we also take care of the land.
Each plant was watered daily and given the best nutrients possible to ensure that we grew the highest quality hemp around.
Our farm has a rich Lancaster soil that is perfect for growing hemp. Lancaster County is known for it's produce and dairy because of the great land in the area. We are happy to be a part of bringing hemp back to Lancaster.