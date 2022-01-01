About this product
Black Diesel O.G. (Black D.O.G.) is a uniquely calming indica strain. At Sauce Boss, our mission is to provide quality cartridges that taste incredible. Our process starts on our farm, where we nurture and cultivate our cannabis plants using all natural processes that are free of harsh chemicals and pesticides. At the lab, we use high tech CO2 extraction processes to extract rich, concentrated terpenes. When combined with our potent distillate concentrate, our cartridges provide a powerful punch with the true taste of real cannabis.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sauce Boss
At Landrace Brands, our goal has always been to create high quality, clean CO2 extracts for consumers to enjoy responsibly. Our farms use Korean Natural Farming practices, utilizing the power of the sun and indigenous microorganisms to grow cannabis in a clean and sustainable format that needs no harsh chemical pesticides, nutrients or additives.