Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

91 Tahoe Cannagar Pre-Roll 7g

by Las Vegas Cannagars
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Las Vegas Cannagars
Las Vegas Cannagars
Shop products
Las Vegas Cannagars makes a full line of cannabis cigars (Cannagars). These are 100% cannabis cigars (no tobacco) only cannabis. We create exotic luxury cannabis products engineered for unique effects, taste, long lasting burn time and a distinctive look. Las Vegas Cannagars use only the finest locally grown flower, leaves, cannabis concentrates and exotic cannabis products. Each ingredient is State tested (seed to store) including our product lab where they are artfully applied to create each unique Cannagar or Cannarillo.