Bubble Gum OG (Hybrid) Sweet, Fruity



Mood: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed



Our Delta 8 Disposable Pen is an easy and convenient way to enjoy our delta 8 which is testing at over 95% Δ8THC with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our delta 8 THC vape cartridge is derived from hemp and federally legal. It comes in a 510 compatible cartridge with a ceramic core for the best possible performance.

