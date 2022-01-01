About this product
Grape Zskittles (Hybrid) Fruity, Sour, Sweet
Mood: Calm, Happy
Our Delta 8 Disposable Pod system is an easy and convenient way to enjoy our delta 8 which is testing at over 95% Δ8THC with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our delta 8 THC disposable pod is derived from hemp and federally legal.
Mood: Calm, Happy
Our Delta 8 Disposable Pod system is an easy and convenient way to enjoy our delta 8 which is testing at over 95% Δ8THC with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our delta 8 THC disposable pod is derived from hemp and federally legal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha delta 8, HHC and delta 9 products can be found at many vape shops and convenient stores across the United States. Consumers can also purchase our products directly through our website. All of our products are third party lab tested for your safety and peace of mind. Some of the products we offer are: delta 8 vape cartridges, delta 8 disposables, HHC vape cartridges, Delta 8 gummies and delta 9 gummies.