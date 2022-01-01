DELTA-8 THC CHERRY SOURS EDIBLES (6-Pack)



Sweet and wonderfully sour at the same time, our Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Cherry Sours are a delightful edible that will bring a smile to your face as the potent 20 milligrams of Delta 8 THC works its magic to soothe away the cares of the day.



We offer our Cherry Sours in a quick and convenient two-pack, as well as the option of purchasing 6 or 12 pack if you want to keep plenty on hand. And don’t let this fun flavor fool you. These delightful sour gummies do their job to bring you plenty of the Delta 8 THC goodness you’re looking for!