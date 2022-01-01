About this product
HEMP DERIVED DELTA-8 THC RAINBOW RINGS (12-pack)
Delicious fruit flavored Laughing Buddha edibles now available in a superb Hemp Derived Delta 8 gummy! Contains a total of either 2, 6 or 12 -20 mg D8 THC gummies that are ready to indulge by adults.
These Delta-8 THC Edibles derived from hemp are our most potent edibles yet.
About this brand
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha delta 8, HHC and delta 9 products can be found at many vape shops and convenient stores across the United States. Consumers can also purchase our products directly through our website. All of our products are third party lab tested for your safety and peace of mind. Some of the products we offer are: delta 8 vape cartridges, delta 8 disposables, HHC vape cartridges, Delta 8 gummies and delta 9 gummies.