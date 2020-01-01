 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Laundry Day

Laundry Day is a line of design-forward smokeware founded with a mission to change the visual narrative behind cannabis use. After seeking out personal smoking pieces for years, founder Victoria Ashley, who uses cannabis as a natural sleep aid, came face to face with a notable gap in the industry. While acceptance of cannabis use – for medical, self-care, and recreational use was on the rise- the products, packaging, and design continued to lack the creativity demanded by other categories. Laundry Day is on a mission to provide more approachable, design-forward products that dispel stigmas, redefine outdated expectations, cater to modern voices and elevate and expand the industry’s status quo.