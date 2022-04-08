Chocolate-lovers rejoice! We combined our award-winning Fudgy Brownie Bites with a rich chocolate buttercream frosting and coat them with pure chocolate sprinkles. The result is a decadent bon-bon like treat rich enough to satisfy even the most extreme chocoholics. The texture is velvety smooth with a brownie flavor that’ll knock your socks off! These beautiful truffles taste as great as they look and are hands down the best seller in our product line.

Makes a great gift for a lucky loved one or a special treat just for you!!