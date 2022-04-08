About this product
Chocolate-lovers rejoice! We combined our award-winning Fudgy Brownie Bites with a rich chocolate buttercream frosting and coat them with pure chocolate sprinkles. The result is a decadent bon-bon like treat rich enough to satisfy even the most extreme chocoholics. The texture is velvety smooth with a brownie flavor that’ll knock your socks off! These beautiful truffles taste as great as they look and are hands down the best seller in our product line.
Makes a great gift for a lucky loved one or a special treat just for you!!
Makes a great gift for a lucky loved one or a special treat just for you!!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Laurie + MaryJane
Laurie + MaryJane is an award-winning, family-owned edible company founded by Laurie Wolf - named “The Martha Stewart of Marijuana Edibles” by The New Yorker. We believe our products are only as good as the ingredients that go into them. From organic, fair-trade chocolate to infused full-spectrum, organic coconut oil, you can taste the quality of our ingredients in every bite. Through award-winning recipes to award-winning products, Laurie + MaryJane is raising the bar on edibles.