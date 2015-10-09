About this strain
Amethyst is a hybrid cannabis strain from the gardens of Zion Botanicals, who crossed parent strains Sage N Sour and Granddaddy Purple. This high-THC 50/50 hybrid provides a clear and focused buzz that sharpens the senses, making this a perfect pair for creative activities, enjoying nature, or productive afternoons. The inhale brings with it sweet and sour flavors ranging from spicy berry to tangy grape.
Amethyst effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
57% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Lazercat
Owner operated grow and solventless extract artists stationed high in the Colorado mountains