About this product

To make our Live Rosin Lava, we press the 45 to 90 micron heads from our Crystal Water Hash, and

proceed with the same process we use to create our Premium Lava. Although these smaller heads

contain fewer terpenes than those used to make our Premium Lava, they are still quite terpene-rich,

producing a delicious lava with great color and the same gooey crystallized texture. The Live Lava is

just as mobile as the Premium, and allows new users to consume without buying a rig or wielding a

torch. In essence, Lava is the best option for both the wandering hash head and the new solventless-

lover alike.