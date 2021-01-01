About this product

We press our Premium Lava using 90 micron and larger live heads from our Crystal Water Hash, then heat it to promote THC crystal growth. The result is gorgeous, oozy, crystalline hash that doesn’t readily degrade, so Lava may be stored at room temp. Although superb when dabbed, Lava makes solventless consumption mobile! It vaporizes beautifully in dab pens, unlike its rosin and water hash counterparts, which tend to clog fillable chambers.