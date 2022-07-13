Cross between Funkberry and Lovin' her eyes. Indica dominant with berry notes. We carry the Funkberry in all formats: Pre roll, flower (ask about sizes), resin, vape concentrate and ice hash. This is one of our favorite in house strains, the bright purple plant stands out among the rest as does the flower!
