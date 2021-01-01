About this product

Take any dry herb you wish to grind and rub it against our patented finger-friendly Grove ‘n’ Grind surface like a cheese grater. It’s best to start at the top of the card and move your hand down and up again over the surface, repeating the process till the herb is all ground.



After grinding, you can use the card to scoop and place your ground herbs where you need it. Use the card to scoop ground tobacco into papers and also aid in rolling. Take ground herbs ands scoop them over your food for seasoning. You can even use the card to scoop ground herbs into containers for storage. The edge of the card is also good for cutting open fruit or chopping vegetables, making them extremely versatile tools.