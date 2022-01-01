Soft Gels are the easiest way to consume CBD. They are a great option for those who are looking to take CBD as a daily supplement as they are discreet and very easy to consume. If you have tried CBD and did not like the taste, then soft gels are a great option for you. Our soft gels come in a 30 pack bottle and contain 50mg of Full spectrum CBD oil in each capsule making a total of 1500mg of CBD in each Bottle. Our sleep formula soft gels also contain 5mg of melatonin, Chamomile, and lavender to promote quality sleep. Our soft gels are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third-party testing on our product. This means that you can consume our product worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Our full-spectrum CBD soft gels are non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC. Our CBD is extracted from US-grown hemp plants. We use the Sub-Zero Extraction method to make sure that our CBD does not contain any unwanted properties but only the vital cannabinoids and phytonutrients.