Capsules are one of the easiest ways to consume CBD. They are a great option for those who are looking to take CBD as a daily supplement as they are discreet and very easy to consume. If you have tried CBD and did not like the taste, then Capsules are a great option for you. Our focus formula capsules come in a 30 pack bottle and contain 50mg of Isolate CBD in each capsule making a total of 1500mg of CBD in each Bottle. Our Focus Formula Capsules also contain 325mg Ashwagandha, and 100mg of Caffeine to promote a calm focus and energy. Our soft gels are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third-party testing on our product. This means that you can consume our product worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Our full-spectrum CBD soft gels are non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC. Our CBD is extracted from US-grown hemp plants. We use the Sub-Zero Extraction method to make sure that our CBD does not contain any unwanted properties but only the vital cannabinoids and phytonutrients.
Leaf Remedys is a CBD brand where you can find the best CBD for any personal needs relating to better mood, elevated quality of life, or managing chronic pain or anxiety. We offer the highest quality CBD that acts as the gold standard for cannabis-related natural remedies for health. Finding affordable CBD for regular use is important when it comes to using the non-psychoactive components of cannabis to reap its health benefits, and so is finding the strongest CBD that is potent and effective. Our site offers vegan CBD and US made CBD in the form of full spectrum, broad spectrum oil, and Topicals that are sure to offer the relief and benefits from cannabinoids and terpenes. Our products are an accessible, safe, and affordable way to use and consume CBD.