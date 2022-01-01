Capsules are one of the easiest ways to consume CBD. They are a great option for those who are looking to take CBD as a daily supplement as they are discreet and very easy to consume. If you have tried CBD and did not like the taste, then Capsules are a great option for you. Our focus formula capsules come in a 30 pack bottle and contain 50mg of Isolate CBD in each capsule making a total of 1500mg of CBD in each Bottle. Our Focus Formula Capsules also contain 325mg Ashwagandha, and 100mg of Caffeine to promote a calm focus and energy. Our soft gels are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third-party testing on our product. This means that you can consume our product worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Our full-spectrum CBD soft gels are non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC. Our CBD is extracted from US-grown hemp plants. We use the Sub-Zero Extraction method to make sure that our CBD does not contain any unwanted properties but only the vital cannabinoids and phytonutrients.