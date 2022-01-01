Tinctures are the easiest and most effective way of taking CBD. Tinctures are also the most precise way to supplement your CBD dosage. Our Full Spectrum oils are sub zero extracted from the best Colorado grown hemp plants to ensure a clean and potent final product. Our tinctures are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third party testing on our product. This means that you can consume our products worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Our full-spectrum CBD is non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC. Our CBD is extracted from US-grown hemp plants. We use the Sub Zero Extraction method to make sure that our CBD does not contain any unwanted properties but only the vital cannabinoids and phytonutrients.