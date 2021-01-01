About this product

WHY CHOOSE LEAFCURE PAIN CREAM?

Our CBD Pain Cream is the ideal choice for those seeking localized fast relief of muscle or joint discomfort and soreness.



Your skin is the largest organ of your body — meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast relief. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, creams can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy of treatment.



With our pain cream, the CBD effect begins as soon as the product is absorbed. Our creams are excellent for those suffering from joint discomfort, skin-specific conditions like eczema or psoriasis and for targeting irritation and inflammation directly at the site.



Ingredients INGREDIENTS

Water, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol and Ceteareth-20, Sunflower Oil, Shea Butter, Glyceryl Monostearate, Coconut Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Sweet Almond Oil, Phenoxetol, Vitamin E, Sodium Citrate, Carbomer, Menthol, Camphor, Organic Peppermint Oil, Organic Lavender Oil, Organic Marjoram Oil, Organic Rosemary Oil, Organic Wintergreen Oil and Organically Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil. (Contains Almond Oil!)



Product Life PRODUCT LIFE

18-Month Shelf Stable