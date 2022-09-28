You can find phytocannabinoid-rich tablets in a variety of places, but Leafcure CBD Softgels are in a class by themselves.



The cannabinoid emulsion droplets that form the active ingredient of these softgels are only about 25 nanometers in size — our industry competitors’ particles are up to 200x larger!



Smaller particles mean greater surface area for our most potent ingredients. This maximizes the in vivo absorption capabilities dramatically. As a result, you’ll experience serving bioavailability that’s at least 2x higher versus CBD delivered in oil form.



What does that mean for you? Our high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol to be quickly and easily absorbed into your bloodstream. Your CBD serving will be highly bioavailable and as fast-acting as possible.



Leafcure CBD Softgels are also made with PCR oil packed with phytonutrients.



With 25 mg of phytocannabinoids per serving, this softgel’s formulation is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways in order to deliver fast & effective relief.



Take advantage of the Entourage Effect as you enjoy the combined benefits of CBD multiplied by the positive effects of other naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant.



As with all our products, CBD Softgels contain zero THC.



Ingredients

25mg: Organically Grown Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water.



Servings

30 servings per bottle



Usage instructions: 1-4 softgels with food per day



Attributes

Zero THC

Premium Grade

Shelf Life

18-Month Shelf Stable



Microbial Analysis

Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g

Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g

E. Coli = Negative

Salmonella = Negative

Contaminant Analysis

Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)

Lead: ND

Arsenic: ND

Residual Solvents: ND

Key Benefits

Manufactured in U.S.A.

Organically Grown Hemp

Premium Grade