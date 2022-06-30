About this product
With vaping, there is less of a filtration process, which means that more of the CBD reaches the bloodstream. And since Leafcure hemp oil is water-soluble (as opposed to many CBD products which are fat-soluble) it has a higher bioavailability within your water-based bloodstream. Since there is less of a barrier between your bloodstream and the product being inhaled, it’s very important for customers to be vaping high-quality CBD oil.
Flavors: Sour Apple and Strawberry Kiwi
Premium CBD Oil
At Leafcure, we create the best quality CBD oil available. We start with organic hemp grown in the USA and create a full-spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich oil. To ensure our product is the best it can be, we test every manufactured batch. We do both in-house testing and third-party lab testing.
Our pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and strict standards for manufacturing and production result in a premium CBD hemp oil.
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
