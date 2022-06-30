Vaping CBD allows the vaporized cannabinoids to enter directly into the bloodstream through the small capillaries in the lungs. Vaping allows for a higher bioavailability of CBD. When CBD is taken orally with a tincture, food, or drink, it passes through the digestive system before it enters the bloodstream. The digestive system, particularly the liver, breaks down the CBD so that the amount entering the bloodstream is much lower than the amount taken orally.



With vaping, there is less of a filtration process, which means that more of the CBD reaches the bloodstream. And since Leafcure hemp oil is water-soluble (as opposed to many CBD products which are fat-soluble) it has a higher bioavailability within your water-based bloodstream. Since there is less of a barrier between your bloodstream and the product being inhaled, it’s very important for customers to be vaping high-quality CBD oil.



Flavors: Sour Apple and Strawberry Kiwi



Premium CBD Oil



At Leafcure, we create the best quality CBD oil available. We start with organic hemp grown in the USA and create a full-spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich oil. To ensure our product is the best it can be, we test every manufactured batch. We do both in-house testing and third-party lab testing.



Our pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and strict standards for manufacturing and production result in a premium CBD hemp oil.