LEAFERS Cookie Blend Diamond-Infused Joints We tracked down the ancestors of our favorite Cookies strains to bring you a mix of original and classic Caryophyllene dominant Cookies blends. From Girl Scout Cookies, to Gelatos and more, you can always expect hand-picked, fire, Cookies genetics. ● Classic Cookies strain blends ● Sweet aroma ● Creamy, Earthy Profile
With six varieties, LEAFERS are high-THC, live-resin diamond-infused joints made with small batch, premium, exotic genetics. LEAFERS masterfully packed joints feature blends of loud, always fresh indoor flower, never with trim, shake, or added flavoring. Designed and hand-crafted in the joint factory, LEAFERS blend two fire strains and live-resin diamonds in every joint, guaranteeing a satisfying sesh every time. Inspired by the culture,