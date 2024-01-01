LEAFERS Exotic Blend Diamond-Infused Joints Look to LEAFERS Exotic Blend for flavor chasing exotics, rare strains, and genetics bringing the hype. Exotic blend always features the dopest and dankest hybrid strains on the block. ● Newest hybrid strains ● Flavor chasing exotics and new ZaZa ● Only features dope exotics - Gary Payton / White Cherry Gelato
With six varieties, LEAFERS are high-THC, live-resin diamond-infused joints made with small batch, premium, exotic genetics. LEAFERS masterfully packed joints feature blends of loud, always fresh indoor flower, never with trim, shake, or added flavoring. Designed and hand-crafted in the joint factory, LEAFERS blend two fire strains and live-resin diamonds in every joint, guaranteeing a satisfying sesh every time. Inspired by the culture,