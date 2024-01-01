Leafers Live Resin Diamond Infused Joint (1g)- Fruit Blend

by Leafers
THC —CBD —

About this product

LEAFERS Fruit Blend Diamond-Infused Joints
Looking for mouth-watering fruity terpenes? LEAFERS Fruit Blend is a genetic cross of award-winning, sticky, flavor packed strains, for a tasty smoke that stimulates all senses.
● Mouth-watering flavorful terpenes from the best fruit strains
● Genetic cross of top-selling fruit dominant strains
● Full spectrum high to stimulate all senses

About this brand

Leafers
With six varieties, LEAFERS are high-THC, live-resin diamond-infused joints made with small
batch, premium, exotic genetics. LEAFERS masterfully packed joints feature blends of loud,
always fresh indoor flower, never with trim, shake, or added flavoring. Designed and hand-crafted in the joint factory, LEAFERS blend two fire strains and live-resin diamonds in every joint, guaranteeing a satisfying sesh every time. Inspired by the culture,
