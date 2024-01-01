LEAFERS OG Kush Blend Diamond-Infused Joints We’ve got the fuel for you. Crack the bag of LEAFERS OG Kush Blend and get a whiff of loud kush, profiles of pine, and blends of strains smoked by the legends. ● Only gas, fuel strains from legendary OG's ● Piney flavor / terpene profile ● Legendary genetic mixes
With six varieties, LEAFERS are high-THC, live-resin diamond-infused joints made with small batch, premium, exotic genetics. LEAFERS masterfully packed joints feature blends of loud, always fresh indoor flower, never with trim, shake, or added flavoring. Designed and hand-crafted in the joint factory, LEAFERS blend two fire strains and live-resin diamonds in every joint, guaranteeing a satisfying sesh every time. Inspired by the culture,