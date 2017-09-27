Exotic THCA Flower- SFV OG | 3.5g | AA Grade

Introducing SFV OG, short for San Fernando Valley OG—a powerhouse indica-dominant strain renowned for its strength and potency. This exceptional strain is a special phenotype of the classic OG Kush, meticulously developed by the expert breeders at Cali Connection farms in the San Fernando Valley.

SFV OG stands out with its robust indica effects, delivering a deeply relaxing and sedative experience. Its high THC content ensures a powerful impact, perfect for unwinding after a long day or for those seeking relief from stress, pain, or insomnia.

The flavor profile of SFV OG is rich and complex, featuring earthy and piney notes with a hint of citrus. This combination of flavors complements its relaxing effects, making it a favorite among those who appreciate a strong, flavorful strain.

Whether you’re a connoisseur looking for a potent indica or simply in need of a reliable strain for relaxation, SFV OG offers an exceptional experience that reflects its esteemed lineage and expert cultivation. Give SFV OG a try and discover why it’s a standout choice for indica enthusiasts.

About this strain

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
