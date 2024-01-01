THCA Flower- GMO | 3.5g | AAA Grade

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

You’ve got to try GMO, also known as “Garlic Cookies,” a standout indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its distinctive characteristics and potent effects. This exceptional strain is created by crossing Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies, resulting in a hybrid that’s celebrated for its strong, pungent aroma reminiscent of garlic and earthy undertones. GMO is well-loved by indica enthusiasts worldwide for its deeply relaxing effects that help unwind and alleviate stress. The GMO Indoor THCA Hand Trim is a testament to top-tier craftsmanship, with each bud meticulously cultivated and trimmed to ensure purity and potency. With a potency percentage typically ranging between 24-28% THC, this strain delivers a powerful and satisfying high. The carefully selected and nurtured genetics contribute to a premium experience, making GMO a favorite among connoisseurs and cannabis enthusiasts who seek both quality and intensity. Whether you’re looking to relax after a long day or enjoy a soothing evening, GMO offers a truly exceptional and memorable cannabis experience.

About this strain

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand LeafLand THC
LeafLand THC
Shop products
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
Notice a problem?Report this item