THCA Flower- Hash Burger Smalls | 3.5g | AA Grade

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

You’ve got to try Hash Burger, a slightly indica-dominant hybrid (60% indica/40% sativa) made by crossing Han Solo Hash Plant and Double Burger. Named for its famous parents and bold flavor, it’s perfect for indica lovers. This bud has a sweet yet spicy lemony hash taste with hints of woody pine and fresh flowers. The aroma is even spicier!

The high hits fast, starting in your brain and spreading through your body. You’ll feel happy and euphoric, pushing away any bad moods or negative thoughts. Then, the physical relaxation kicks in, leaving you couch-locked and sometimes super sleepy. With its high 27% THC, Hash Burger is great for treating insomnia, depression, chronic stress, PTSD, and appetite loss. The buds are dense, spade-shaped, and forest green with bright amber undertones, thin hairs, and chunky trichomes. Definitely worth a try!

About this strain

Hash Burger is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hash Burger, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
About this brand

Logo for the brand LeafLand THC
LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
