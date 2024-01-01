THCA Flower- Sherbert Cake | 3.5g | AAA Grade
by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Sherbet Cake, also known as “Sherb Cake” and “Sherbert Cake,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. Sherbet Cake produces a well-balanced high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy. Sherbet Cake is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Sherbet Cake tastes like berries with tropical and vanilla undertones. The original breeder of Sherbet Cake is unknown.
