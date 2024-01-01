THCA Flower- Sherbert Cake | 3.5g | AAA Grade

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Introducing Sherbet Cake, also known as “Sherb Cake” or “Sherbert Cake”—an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a perfectly balanced experience. Crafted by crossing the iconic Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties, Sherbet Cake offers a harmonious high that’s cherished by cannabis enthusiasts.

Sherbet Cake stands out for its well-rounded effects, combining euphoria, relaxation, and happiness in every puff. Its flavor profile is as delightful as its effects, with sweet and creamy notes that complement its relaxing qualities.

Ideal for unwinding after a long day or enhancing social moments, Sherbet Cake provides a soothing and uplifting experience. Whether you’re looking to de-stress or simply enjoy a feel-good high, Sherbet Cake is your go-to strain for a satisfying and enjoyable cannabis experience. Give it a try—you won’t be disappointed!

About this strain

About this brand

LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
