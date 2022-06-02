Guava (HS) (Create) Leafwerx - All-In-One THC Moodcruiser 01g
About this product
Aroma & Flavor:Creamy Fruity Berry
Effect: Laser Sharp Focus
THC Mood from Leafwerx - Cannabis Vapor 1g All-In-One Moodcruiser
Distilled high potency extract
Maximizes strain specific flavor and entourage effects
~90% THC
~5% Cannabis Terpenes
100% Cannabis & Cannabis Terpenes (No botanical terpene blends!)
Pesticide Free
Additive Free
Single Source
About this strain
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
Guava effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.