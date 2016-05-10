About this product
SOOTHE : CBD
GENETIC LINEAGE : White Widow X Unknown Indica
A 1:1 balance of CBD and THC with indica leaning effects make Sweet & Sour Widow a go to for calmness, clarity, and relief.
--
CBD is one of the most alluring compounds found in cannabis, with anecdotal evidence of improving mental and physical well-being. Regardless of those claims, CBD has an unmistakable soothing effect.
GENETIC LINEAGE : White Widow X Unknown Indica
A 1:1 balance of CBD and THC with indica leaning effects make Sweet & Sour Widow a go to for calmness, clarity, and relief.
--
CBD is one of the most alluring compounds found in cannabis, with anecdotal evidence of improving mental and physical well-being. Regardless of those claims, CBD has an unmistakable soothing effect.
About this strain
Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile.
Sweet and Sour Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.