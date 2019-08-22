About this product
GENETIC LINEAGE : White Widow X Unknown Indica
A 1:1 balance of CBD and THC with indica leaning effects make Sweet & Sour Widow a go to for calmness, clarity, and relief.
CBD is one of the most alluring compounds found in cannabis, with anecdotal evidence of improving mental and physical well-being. Regardless of those claims, CBD has an unmistakable soothing effect.
About this strain
Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile.
About this brand
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.