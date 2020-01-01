 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Leafy Green Agency
Leafy Green Agency Cover Photo

Leafy Green Agency

Open the doors to a new career in the Cannabis Industry

About Leafy Green Agency

Education and Training for Workers, Entrepreneurs and Medical Professionals Leafy Green Agency (LGA) provides in-person education and training across the United States for medical professionals, entrepreneurs, and workers who are interested in becoming part of the fast-growing cannabis industry. All educational seminars and consulting is taught by experienced cannabis industry professionals and experts in their fields, including doctors, lawyers, cultivators, and sales and marketing pros. Whether you’re a startup, established business owner, career changer, entry-level worker, or seasoned professional with years of experience, the seminars from Leafy Green Agency provide the actionable, and current information you need to stand out from the crowd and excel in the cannabis industry.

Consulting

more products

Available in

United States, Illinois