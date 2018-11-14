About this strain
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
“The biggest challenge here is not inside L’Eagle’s facility, but rather helping consumers discern quality cultivation is more than a marketing ploy, and can be verified by third-party certifiers. Consumers can challenge their dispensaries to provide them with verification. Reminding consumers they have the power of choice and that choice is more than potency — it is also health, flavor and quality of the high. Slowly, cannabis consumers are recognizing that the standards they maintain for food, coffee, eggs and meat can all be applied to cannabis.”—Amy Andrle, Westword
L’Eagle Services offers discerning clientele top-quality natural products, unparalleled personal service, therapeutic knowledge and exceptional industry compliance.
L’Eagle cultivates all of the medicine we sell. A large portion of our edibles are even made with our own trim!
L’Eagle is managed by degreed horticulturalists and farmers who have made careers specializing in certified organic & sustainable agriculture.
L’Eagle slow dries and cures its products a minimum of 90 days, guaranteeing a delicious and fulfilling experience every time.
L'Eagle offers several in-house products including:
-L'Eagle Relief Salve: 5x stronger than any competitor, 250mg of CBD and 100mg of THC
-Rosin: Clean Green Certified kief pressed to perfection!
-Caviar: The ONLY Clean Green Certified strain-specific, solventless caviar. We use buds that are dipped in our premium rosin and rolled in kief.