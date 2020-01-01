 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Brands
  LED Habitats LLC
LED Habitats LLC

Sustainable Growing Innovations

About LED Habitats LLC

LED Habitats LLC is dedicated to building sustainable LED growing solutions. Our LED grow lights are scientifically designed by professional growers and plant scientists to provide optimal PAR emissions for both quantity and quality productions. LED engines designed and produced by LED Habitats use only the best, high performance chips and heat sinks to maximize LED output and lifespan without noisy fans or bulky drivers. We make LED grow lights that are easy to live with and far outperform higher wattage alternatives. LED Habitat grow lights are made in the USA of sustainable, durable wood and metal.