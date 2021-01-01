About this product

LEDTonic Z5 Indoor LED Grow Light



Step up your grow game. Efficient hardware with high light output (PPFD) maximizing photosynthesis. This grow lamp is expertly engineered for MJ plants with high light requirements. The Z5 is fitted with the ideal color spectrum: optimal balance of blue-green-red with both UV and FR, stimulating your CB plant (or any other fruiting & flowering plant) in all of its grow phases. Don't fall for the "BLURPLE" color hoax. Practically no plant will thrive with only blue and red light, confirmed by multiple studies. Green light boosts parts of the photosynthesis process, improves plants’ overall health, and gives fruits and flowers (and buds) their right taste and smell. The Z5 covers it all. Get a lamp that does it right!



Why LEDTonic?

We are growers ourselves. Need help or want to talk lighting? Send us a message!

LEDTonic lamps are put through longevity, power draw, and light tests before finalized.

10 years of growing expertise has been put into perfecting all aspects of our products.



Specifications:

PPFD (center spot, in grow tent): 1150 umol/m2/s at 12" & 630 umol/m2/s at 18".

Efficacy: 1.3 umol/J (PPF/W)

Power consumption: 112W (V: 50W & B: 62W).

Operational cost: 23 cents/day (16 hrs), at 13 cent/kWh, US average.

Diodes & spectrum: 64 diodes at 3W. 400nm - 730 nm + 3200K, 4500K, 6500K white



Inside the box:

1 LEDTonic Z5 grow light

1 LEDTonic manual

1 US power cord 5' (1.5m)

1 Hanger (17" wires)



We know light! We develop our configurations, build them, and use them with our own grows. Tried, tested, and true on all imaginable plants. High output and enduring diodes: L70 after minimum 50.000 hours (8.6 years at 16h a day, 365 days a year).

LEDTonic has your back! We offer a stellar 3-year hassle-free 100% working diode & lamp warranty on all of our grow lights.



Grow your own supply.

Buy LEDTonic light now!