Thanks to the almost perfect split of both Sativa and Indica genetics, the high that Cereal Milk offers is equal parts energizing and relaxing.

Kicking things off with a creative and energetic boost, unless you have the tolerance of a weed newbie, this strain won’t blow your head off with THC.



As the high continues, that energy starts to settle down and the body high that Cereal Milk offers gradually takes over. The transition is as smooth as the smoke, and you’ll soon find yourself in a position of pure calm.

